BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

MFL stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

