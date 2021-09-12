BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MHN opened at $14.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,290 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.50% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

