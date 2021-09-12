BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE MCA opened at $15.95 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.