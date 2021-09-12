Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BCX opened at $9.30 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $9.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,821,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 66,328 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

