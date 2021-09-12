Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s (BXMT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $30.86. 5,876,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,772. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 110.71%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $61,139.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,221.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $200,488 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

