Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Blancco Technology Group plc (LON:BLTG) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 272.75 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.53). Approximately 33,308 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 65,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 253.20 ($3.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £204.07 million and a P/E ratio of 207.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 262.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Blancco Technology Group Company Profile (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from servers, laptops, desktops, and drives; Blancco File Eraser, a file erasure software, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; and Blancco Removable Media Eraser, a data sanitization software that erases data from removable media, including USB drives, SD cards, micro drives, compactflash cards, and other flash memory storage devices.

