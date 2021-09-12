Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Holdings Raised by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.15% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,165,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,023,000 after purchasing an additional 208,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 919.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 214,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 193,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 193,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,644 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

