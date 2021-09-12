B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives $31.84 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRRY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at $32.30 on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

