BNP Paribas Lowers Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Buzzi Unicem from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BZZUY opened at $12.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38. Buzzi Unicem has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

