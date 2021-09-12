BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Announces $1.13 Semi-Annual Dividend

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $76.42.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
