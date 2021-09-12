BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Announces $1.13 Semi-Annual Dividend

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.13 per share on Thursday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHKLY opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.79. BOC Hong Kong has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $76.42.

Get BOC Hong Kong alerts:

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.