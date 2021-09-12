Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$2.50

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$1.95 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$1.80 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. upgraded shares of Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bombardier from C$1.75 to C$1.90 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.51.

Shares of BDRBF opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

