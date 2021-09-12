BOOM (BOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.78 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $55,897.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

