Boson Protocol Market Cap Tops $49.77 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $49.77 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.33 or 0.00437574 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005043 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.57 or 0.01189828 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,999,740 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

