Bp Plc Boosts Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Bp Plc increased its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in KE were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in KE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KE alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.77. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion and a PE ratio of 61.23.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.