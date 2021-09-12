Bp Plc Decreases Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Aramark were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Aramark during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. Aramark has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.