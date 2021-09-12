Bp Plc Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in GDS were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,954,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $104,151,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GDS by 134.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 830,448 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,658,000 after purchasing an additional 803,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth approximately $40,248,000. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GDS opened at $61.67 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $116.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

