Bp Plc Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv stock opened at $86.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.84. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $68.49 and a one year high of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

