Bp Plc Has $304,000 Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,406 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.8% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 104,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 4.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 159,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

NYSE BWA opened at $42.86 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.30 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

