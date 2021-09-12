Bp Plc Has $319,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $58.31 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

