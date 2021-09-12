Bp Plc Has $381,000 Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 36.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $300.07 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.46 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 111.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.45 and a 200-day moving average of $311.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

