Bp Plc Lowers Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bp Plc cut its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

CTXS opened at $107.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average of $120.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $146.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

