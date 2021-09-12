Bp Plc Reduces Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,903 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.97 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.26.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUMN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

