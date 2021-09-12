Bp Plc Sells 1,374 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bp Plc decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $121.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.59 and its 200 day moving average is $129.15.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 43.42%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.