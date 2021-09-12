Bp Plc Sells 1,994 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in GDS were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GDS by 69.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $61.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.