Bp Plc Sells 5,979 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bp Plc lowered its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,979 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NiSource by 34.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in NiSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NiSource by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in NiSource by 4.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

