Bp Plc Sells 994 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,610,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average of $125.93. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $384,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $177.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on XPO Logistics from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.42.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

