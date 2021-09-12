Bp Plc Trims Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,973 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 881 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 42.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,675 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Citrix Systems by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,878 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after buying an additional 62,941 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $107.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $146.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,204,483.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

