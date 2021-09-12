bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BPOSY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, bpost SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of BPOSY opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. bpost SA/NV has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $13.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

