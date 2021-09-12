Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.29 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) will post $40.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the highest is $41.10 million. Brigham Minerals posted sales of $23.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year sales of $153.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.00 million to $155.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $166.83 million, with estimates ranging from $157.00 million to $176.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.15.

MNRL opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 2.36. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 107,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $2,249,761.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 60.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 37.4% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 908,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

