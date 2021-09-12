Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 3.1% of Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,015,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,999. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.33. The stock has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

