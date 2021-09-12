BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 562,883 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562,883 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.21% of B2Gold worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in B2Gold by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,198 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 428,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.66 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

