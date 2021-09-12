BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.21 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 127,591 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after buying an additional 124,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 761,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 371,049 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 578,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,373,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 612,165 shares of company stock valued at $27,032,204 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

