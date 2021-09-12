BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after buying an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 18.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after buying an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $64.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

