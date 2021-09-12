BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 124,515 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 738,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,515 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth $4,509,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after acquiring an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 83.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 80,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 36,488 shares during the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,335,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRMW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $18.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

