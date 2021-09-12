BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 21,943 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snap were worth $11,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SNAP opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The stock has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a PE ratio of -146.08 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 312,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $25,000,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 804,248 shares in the company, valued at $61,356,079.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,162,292 shares of company stock worth $375,106,093.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

