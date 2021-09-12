Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 275.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $245,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

