Brokerages Anticipate Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRKN. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:CRKN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. The stock had a trading volume of 35,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,504. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. Crown ElectroKinetics has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $6.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 406,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Crown ElectroKinetics by 50.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 291,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 97,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

