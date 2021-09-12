Brokerages Anticipate Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will post $2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year earnings of $11.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.70 to $12.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $12.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.64.

In other news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth $726,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,054,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,282,000 after buying an additional 39,750 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,568,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,895,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.53. 353,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,720. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

