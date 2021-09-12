Brokerages Anticipate Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will post sales of $171.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.95 million and the lowest is $167.37 million. Resources Connection reported sales of $147.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $686.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $684.47 million to $688.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $715.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $512.40 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. Resources Connection has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

