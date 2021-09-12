Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores stock opened at $112.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.68.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 30.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 132,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

