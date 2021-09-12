Brokerages Anticipate Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to Announce $3.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to announce earnings of $3.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.29. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $13.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.13 to $15.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.57. 1,375,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,957. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $185.32 and a 12-month high of $280.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.02.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 974.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,616,774 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,990,000 after buying an additional 1,466,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after buying an additional 902,852 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.