Brokerages Expect Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. Applied Materials posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full year earnings of $6.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $6.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Materials.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Shares of AMAT opened at $136.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.14 and a 200 day moving average of $131.72. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,412 shares of company stock valued at $30,478,770 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

