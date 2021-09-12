Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.77 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report sales of $147.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.30 million and the highest is $150.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $149.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $583.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $581.10 million to $585.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $597.83 million, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

CMTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. dropped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. 89,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a market cap of $648.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,897,000 after buying an additional 311,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,753,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,357,000 after buying an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 78.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,076,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after buying an additional 474,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 43,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $19,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

