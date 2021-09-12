Brokerages Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to post $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.77. 654,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average is $128.39. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

