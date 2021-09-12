Brokerages Expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to post $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.41 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.77. 654,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,722. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average is $128.39. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.