Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Ventas reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.19. 1,403,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,193. Ventas has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.
Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.