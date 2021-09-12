Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Ventas reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.19. 1,403,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,193. Ventas has a 1 year low of $37.83 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $1,080,342.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

