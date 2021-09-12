Brokerages Set Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) PT at €4.95

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €4.95 ($5.82).

A number of research firms have issued reports on CEC1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of ETR CEC1 traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €6.00 ($7.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy has a 1-year low of €4.02 ($4.73) and a 1-year high of €7.60 ($8.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 million and a P/E ratio of 11.61.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

