Brokerages Set Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celcuity in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Celcuity stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 28,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,085. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $315.58 million, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 27.51 and a quick ratio of 27.51. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.73). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celcuity will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Celcuity by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

