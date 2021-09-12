Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) PT at $33.40

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.73.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE CHPT traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,028,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,241. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($6.97) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 5,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $161,583.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 563,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,167,150.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $718,860.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,685,001.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.0% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 62.5% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

