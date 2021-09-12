Brokerages Set Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Target Price at $188.33

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 208.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Diageo by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Diageo by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 181,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.59. 321,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.18. The company has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.