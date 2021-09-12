Brokerages Set Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Target Price at €83.80

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €83.80 ($98.59).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRW3 shares. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €96.50 ($113.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €72.65 ($85.47). 16,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €73.56. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12-month high of €82.70 ($97.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $738.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

